Is Andrea Denver Leaving 'Summer House' Ahead of Season 7?

The Summer House crew will reportedly be missing its Italian stallion when the show returns for Season 7.

Andrea Denver, who joined the series in Season 6, is rumored to be exiting the series alongside Alex Wach and Luke Gulbranson.

The model-turned-reality-star made a splash during his Bravo debut on Winter House, and he continued to cause a stir when he appeared on Summer House. Andrea romanced Paige DeSorbo in Vermont during the two-week vacation, and their connection continued when they spent the summer together in the Hamptons.