Is 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Based on a Book? What to Know

As for "Lot 36," the University of Guadalajara alum confessed that the concept "occurred to me when I lost my storage." He added, "They sent the mail to the wrong address, and they sold all my storage to somebody. It had all my storyboards and it took a while to recuperate. So I thought, 'What if somebody buys the storage and there’s something in there that shouldn’t be seen?'"

The first two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities are now available on Netflix, with new episodes releasing daily (the last batch arrives Oct. 28).