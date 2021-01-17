Drew Brees Is Making One Last Playoff Run Before Retiring, One Expert Says

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees turned 42 on Friday, Jan. 15, and that milestone “helps us focus on his future a little bit,” as NFL Network commentator Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning a day later. Specifically, there’s one question on every Saints fan’s mind: Is Drew Brees retiring after this year?

Drew hasn’t said it's his last year on the gridiron, but don’t forget the 13-time Pro Bowl player signed a contract to join NBC Sports after his football career, potentially as a replacement for Cris Collinsworth, according to an April 2020 New York Post report.

“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told the newspaper at the time.