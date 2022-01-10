Is Jacob Elordi Leaving 'Euphoria'? Here's What You Should Know

Anyone who knows a little bit more about Jacob's dating history knows that he also reportedly used to date Zendaya. They met on the set of Euphoria, got caught by the paparazzi kissing in New York City, but eventually appeared to break up; he was later spotted spending time with Kaia Gerber. Is it possible he might want to quit Euphoria so he doesn’t have to work with another ex-girlfriend? As of now, it seems that Jacob is still very much part of Euphoria for the rest of Season 2.