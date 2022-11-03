Johnny Depp Will Reportedly Appear in Rihanna's Fourth Savage X Fenty Show

According to the outlet, Johnny will be the focus of one of the show's "star" moments, similar to Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu's roles in the past. The actor will not be playing music but rather modeling clothes from the men's collection.

Rihanna and her team reportedly invited Johnny to be a part of the event, and his team responded with enthusiasm. It is unknown what clothes Johnny will wear, only that they are "cool and chic."