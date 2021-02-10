After Having Her Visa Application Denied, Fans Are Wondering if This Surgeon Is Leaving 'The Resident'

While AJ and Mina haven’t always seen eye to eye in the past, showrunners made it clear that they would have their eyes on one another after AJ broke up with his girlfriend to be in a relationship with his fellow surgeon. Things only got more complicated after AJ and Mina found themselves in a shotgun double proposal.

Amy told TV Insider that although Mina and AJ find love this season, their love story wouldn’t be complete without a few complications. She explained, “Their love story delivers on every single cylinder in every script we have and every episode we’ve shot.”

“They turn out to be quite amazing together as an actual couple. They’re going to have some problems, some obstacles, a few within each other and how they handle certain post-COVID things but mainly related to her immigration status and to conflict she comes into with Cain (Morris Chestnut),” Amy concluded.

So, it certainly sounds like there's a lot more story to tell for Mina and AJ. It should also be noted that neither Shaunette nor Malcolm have announced their intention to leave the show. It seems safe to say that, despite the job offer, we'll be seeing Mina for a while longer.

You can catch new episodes of The Resident every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.