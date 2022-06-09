'Ms. Marvel' Could Introduce the MCU to an Entirely New Species

Not only that, but fellow Ms. Marvel character Kamran is set to appear in the series. If so, he’s also an Inhuman in the comic books — one who betrays Kamala even though she has a crush on him. Between Kamala’s Terrigen-like bracelet, which is said to also have Kree markings on it, and the upcoming Kamran appearance, it seems that Ms. Marvel’s identity as an Inhuman could continue as canon in the MCU.

New episodes of Ms. Marvel air every Wednesday on Disney Plus.