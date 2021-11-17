Is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Based on the Comics Arc 'One More Day'? Let's Examine

One of the most popular theories regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home's plot is that the bulk of the film will be based on the comics arc known as "One More Day," in which Aunt May is shot and Peter Parker bargains to save her life — and part of his history is erased in the process.

Could No Way Home be based on "One More Day"? Let's use what we know so far to discuss similarities and differences between the film so far and this famous comic arc.