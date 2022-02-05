Sorry to Be the Bearer of Bad News but at Some Point Jack Reacher Is Definitely Gonna Die

If the source material is solid, it's best to just go with it, and evidently Amazon agrees. The new series is based on British author Lee Child's first Jack Reacher book, 1997's Killing Floor. Filling the rather large shoes of Jack Reacher is actor Alan Ritchson (Titans) who recently told the NY Times that, "Meeting Lee was one of the most nerve-racking experiences of my life. He’s lived with this character for 25 years. Am I going to be enough?"

Alan didn't have anything to worry about.