If you've been looking for a dating show with a touch of aristocratic class, The Courtship is for you. Fans follow Nicole Rémy as she is courted by 16 contestants, all while living in a Regency-era castle in the English countryside.With dating competition shows like this one, the grand prize is assumed to be the love that both people find at the end of the show. But does the last contestant standing on The Courtship get anything else after he leave the castle with Nicole? Here's what we know.Is there a prize on 'The Courtship'?On The Courtship, the true prize is Nicole's love. There's no mention of any other prize in the trailer or on the show's official page on NBC's website. Still, there are definite perks to participating. After all, it's not every day that an American dating show takes place in a castle across the pond. And for most people, living in a castle, even for a little while, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.But if you want to join because you're hoping for a big paycheck, don't hold your breath. In an interview with The Financial Diet, Bekah Martinez from Season 22 of The Bachelor said that most reality TV contestants don't get paid at all. She also explained that since most contestants who appear on a show like The Bachelor have to be available for over two months, many quit their jobs and essentially put their real lives on hold.On top of that, contestants have to pay all their bills back home, so it can be difficult for many people to make the commitment to be on this type of dating show. Bekah revealed that in the case of The Bachelor, contestants also have to bring their own clothes — a lot of them. \n\n"They don't give you any specific directions other than basically bring clothes for every type of occasion and every type of weather," Bekah said. "You could spend thousands for that kind of thing."Where is the castle in 'The Courtship'?The Courtship takes place in the English countryside at the historic Castle Howard, located in North Yorkshire. According to its website, the castle was built over the course of 100 years, starting in 1699, and its construction spanned the lifetime of three earls. So, it's no surprise that the iconic Netflix series Bridgerton was filmed at the same location.According to NBC, choosing Castle Howard as the backdrop of The Courtship was the easiest aspect of bringing the show together. "It was the first location pitched to us by our crazy talented location scouts Craig Young and Grant Cummings," said executive producer DJ Nurre.Watch The Courtship on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.