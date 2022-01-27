Another 'Joe Millionaire' Twist Could Really Shake Things up

Another 'Joe Millionaire' Twist Could Really Shake Things upBy Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 27 2022, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
If it isn't enough that the Joe Millionaire reboot has two "Joes" and a twist involving one of them being filthy rich and the other one not being super wealthy, some fans think another twist is coming. Could there be another Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer plot twist to shake things up even further?
There are a few theories out there about what the show could surprise viewers with next. Since it's a reboot based on an original show with a massive twist, anything is possible at this point. As it stands, we have two male leads, one of whom is a multimillionaire. But the kicker is that none of the women know which man is the millionaire. And there could be more surprises in store.
Is there another twist on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
The reboot stars Steven McBee, a multi-millionaire and the founder of a farming company, and Kurt Sowers, the CEO of his own construction company. Viewers are let in on the secret that Steven is the rich one, while Kurt is supposed to be a lot less wealthy. The ladies on the show know one of them is loaded, but they aren't sure which guy it is. It's a pretty big twist that shook things up for viewers the moment it was revealed at the top of the season.
But some fans think there could be more surprises before the season is over. One fan shared a tweet in which they said another twist could be that the show's theme is actually "for rich or richer," meaning both guys are extremely wealthy after all. Another fan tweeted a similar theory. They wrote that a new twist could be that, while Steven is worth $10 million, Kurt is worth a lot more, unbeknownst to viewers.
Right now, it's certainly possible that another big Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer twist could pop up. On Jan. 13, 2022, Reality Steve tweeted that, according to Kurt and Steven, there were "still some major twists and turns to come." If that means another twist to totally switch things up, then we're here for it.
The 'Joe Millionaire' reboot is already a new take on the original.
Even if there isn't another twist in the Joe Millionaire reboot, it's already different from the original series. The show that premiered in 2003 starred just one male lead. The female contestants were led to believe he was a millionaire. It turned out he wasn't, but he and his first choice pick were given $1 million to split. At the time, the twist itself was a big deal.
The multiple twists already unloaded on the ladies in Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer are game-changers. But if there happen to be a few more curveballs thrown their way, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.
In a sea of shows like The Bachelor, which sometimes takes itself way too seriously, the Joe Millionaire reboot is giving fans a small taste of early 2000s reality TV. If that means surprising twists just for shock value, then bring them on.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.