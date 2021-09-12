Fans Are Hoping There Might Be a Season 7 of 'Lucifer,' but the End Seems Definite

Considering that Lucifer wrapped up most of its main characters' story arcs neatly, at present, there are no Lucifer spin-offs planned. If anything, fans had suggested that they would happily watch a show centered around characters such as Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris), or even Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside).

Currently, it appears that Tom Ellis is working with Netflix on another project , so chances are if there were to be any future Lucifer content, it wouldn't center around Lucifer himself. Perhaps a spin-off featuring his and Chloe's daughter of the future, Rory , might be a good option in the future?

Despite a lack of new Lucifer anytime soon, DC Comics isn't finished with spooky supernatural content. HBO Max announced upcoming films such as Zatanna, Justice League Dark, and a John Constantine-focused project that could include a reference or two to Lucifer. Fans will just have to wait and see!

All seasons of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.