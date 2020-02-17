'The Good Doctor' Star Jasika Nicole Talks Season 3 Love Triangle & More (EXCLUSIVE)

The TV medical drama The Good Doctor follows the life of Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a bright medical surgeon who also happens to be autistic. While dealing with his past trauma and the skepticism of others, Shaun eventually starts to build personal connections and relationships with the people around him.

In Season 3, audiences of the hit ABC series get to see his ongoing relationship with his colleague, Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole).