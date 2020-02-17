We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'The Good Doctor' Star Jasika Nicole Talks Season 3 Love Triangle & More (EXCLUSIVE)

The TV medical drama The Good Doctor follows the life of Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a bright medical surgeon who also happens to be autistic. While dealing with his past trauma and the skepticism of others, Shaun eventually starts to build personal connections and relationships with the people around him.

In Season 3, audiences of the hit ABC series get to see his ongoing relationship with his colleague, Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole). 

Distractify recently spoke (via phone) with Jasika about how the developing love triangle between Carly, her boyfriend Shaun, and his friend Lea (Paige Spara) will affect their relationship. The Good Doctor star also teased upcoming storylines, Carly's autistic sister Andy, and the trick the actor uses when she has to memorize medical jargon.

Check out our Q&A below. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)   