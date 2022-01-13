Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back at the Former Couple

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back at the Former CoupleBy Chris Barilla
Jan. 13 2022, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
The saddening news that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after almost five years of marriage and more than a decade together shocked the entertainment world on Jan. 12, 2022. The former couple, who seemingly made the choice amicably, revealed the decision on Jason's Instagram, but turned off comments under the post.
Jason and Lisa splitting is a rather shocking turn of events for the couple, who have almost always seemed so unified publicly. With that being said, let's take a look at Jason and Lisa's relationship timeline and unpack all of the moments they spent together that culminated in this latest development in their love lives.
2005: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet begin dating.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship timeline stretches back over a decade.
After being introduced by mutual friends at a Los Angeles club, Jason and Lisa took up a liking for one another and began dating back in 2005.
In a 2018 interview with Net-A-Porter, Lisa revealed that she and Jason's relationship took root the second they were introduced: "I can't say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met."
Speaking with Esquire in 2019, Jason revealed that he had a crush on Lisa ever since he was younger and watched her on The Cosby Show: "I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids. If someone says something isn't possible, I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f---ing possible.'"
2007: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet welcome their first child.
Although it took them a while to get officially hitched, Jason and Lisa went through all of the other normal progressions a serious couple would. In fact, two years into being together, Jason and Lisa welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lola, in July 2007.
2008: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet welcome their second child.
Just over a year after having Lola, Lisa gave birth to their first son, Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008.
The dynamic of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship evolved as time went on.
As many Hollywood couples do when they've reached a certain level in their relationship, Jason and Lisa began pursuing joint acting roles around 2014. In the short time that followed, the couple starred in the likes of Road to Paloma and The Red Road. In an interview with Collider at the time about his thoughts regarding working with Lisa, Jason said: "It's an honor. In this business, we have to travel so far away from our families. We have two children, so if we can work together, that's awesome."
2017: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet wed.
In October 2017, Jason and Lisa finally made the big leap and got officially married. Their wedding was attended by their children and close families, and after vows were exchanged, Jason became the stepfather to Zoë Kravitz, Lisa's daughter from a previous relationship with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
In 2018, Jason, Lisa, and their two children attended the Aquaman premiere together.
From 2019 to 2021, the duo made a variety of joint appearances including the Oscars, the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, and even alongside one another in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage.
One of their most recent public displays of affection was in August 2021 when Jason posted a video showing off the 1965 Ford Mustang that he just had restored for Lisa.
2022: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet call it quits.
Seemingly out of nowhere, Jason revealed in a touching Instagram post on Jan. 12, 2022, that he and Lisa would be going their separate ways, ending their marriage after being wed for just shy of five years. Among philosophical references to "transformational times," Jason said that "we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."
Jason added, "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."