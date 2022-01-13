Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back at the Former Couple

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship timeline stretches back over a decade.

After being introduced by mutual friends at a Los Angeles club, Jason and Lisa took up a liking for one another and began dating back in 2005.

In a 2018 interview with Net-A-Porter, Lisa revealed that she and Jason's relationship took root the second they were introduced: "I can't say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met."