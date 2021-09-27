Who Is Jenna Johnson Married to? Learn How She's Making History This Season

Who Is Jenna Johnson Married to? Learn How She's Making History This SeasonBy Allison DeGrushe
Sep. 27 2021, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
ABC's Dancing With the Stars is back with a new and historic season. DWTS pro Jenna Johnson and Dance Moms alum Jojo Siwa are the first same-sex duo to compete on the popular reality TV competition show. The two kicked off their partnership during the Season 30 premiere on Monday, Sept. 20.
Jenna and Jojo danced the quickstep to "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet and received a score of 29 out of 40, placing them at the top of the leaderboard.
Before the pair made their DWTS debut, Jojo said, "For the first time in Dancing With the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I'm really, really proud. I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids."
After starting strong, Jenna and Jojo have proven they are one couple to watch this season. The competition will be hot this season, and fans of the show will see Jenna go head to head against her husband for yet another season. If you don't know Jenna Johnson's husband, keep reading to learn more about him!
Who is Jenna Johnson's husband?
For 30 seasons, Dancing With the Stars has produced several real-life romances. When it comes to Jenna Johnson, the ABC hit competition series is to thank for her relationship and now her marriage to fellow professional dancer Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy.
The pair first met in 2014, after Jenna joined the show as a troupe member. The two started as friends but took their relationship to the next step and began dating in 2015. The couple remained solid for a few months, then called it quits.
Ultimately, Jenna and Val found their way back to each other, and in June 2018, Val got down on one knee and proposed while vacationing in Italy.
The couple were married in an oceanview ceremony on April 13, 2019. The ceremony took place at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, Calif., with 200 guests in attendance, many of whom were DWTS pros and alumni.
When asked about the first dance, Jenna told People, “All I wanted to do was slow dance with my husband. I’m sure many people expected a produced dance, but we wanted to keep it genuine and real." Adorable!
Val also added, "All we wanted to do was take it all in and see each other ... I did sneak in a little violin solo for her in there. I wanted to surprise Jenna and add a little touch of the violin as a metaphor for how I will serenade my love for the rest of her life." What an absolute sweetheart.
Do Jenna and Val have any children?
As of now, the couple do not have any kids. Though they aren't sure when it will happen, they both said their future centers around having children together.
Jenna spoke with Us Weekly last year, saying “There’s that saying that there’s never the right time, but I think we just want to figure things out and then let it happen when it’s meant to happen.”
Catch Jenna and Val on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.