Logo
Home > Realitytv > Dancing With the Stars
Jenna Johnson on 'DWTS' Season 28
Source: Getty Images

Who Is Jenna Johnson Married to? Learn How She's Making History This Season

By

Sep. 27 2021, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

ABC's Dancing With the Stars is back with a new and historic season. DWTS pro Jenna Johnson and Dance Moms alum Jojo Siwa are the first same-sex duo to compete on the popular reality TV competition show. The two kicked off their partnership during the Season 30 premiere on Monday, Sept. 20.

Jenna and Jojo danced the quickstep to "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet and received a score of 29 out of 40, placing them at the top of the leaderboard.

Article continues below advertisement

Before the pair made their DWTS debut, Jojo said, "For the first time in Dancing With the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I'm really, really proud. I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids."

After starting strong, Jenna and Jojo have proven they are one couple to watch this season. The competition will be hot this season, and fans of the show will see Jenna go head to head against her husband for yet another season. If you don't know Jenna Johnson's husband, keep reading to learn more about him!

Jenna Johnson and Jojo Siwa
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jenna Johnson's husband?

For 30 seasons, Dancing With the Stars has produced several real-life romances. When it comes to Jenna Johnson, the ABC hit competition series is to thank for her relationship and now her marriage to fellow professional dancer Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy.

The pair first met in 2014, after Jenna joined the show as a troupe member. The two started as friends but took their relationship to the next step and began dating in 2015. The couple remained solid for a few months, then called it quits.

Ultimately, Jenna and Val found their way back to each other, and in June 2018, Val got down on one knee and proposed while vacationing in Italy.

The couple were married in an oceanview ceremony on April 13, 2019. The ceremony took place at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, Calif., with 200 guests in attendance, many of whom were DWTS pros and alumni.

Article continues below advertisement
Jenna and husband Val attend the Jeannie Mai x Owls Brew Boozy Tea Party at The Wheelhouse on July 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Source: Getty Images

When asked about the first dance, Jenna told People, “All I wanted to do was slow dance with my husband. I’m sure many people expected a produced dance, but we wanted to keep it genuine and real." Adorable!

Val also added, "All we wanted to do was take it all in and see each other ... I did sneak in a little violin solo for her in there. I wanted to surprise Jenna and add a little touch of the violin as a metaphor for how I will serenade my love for the rest of her life." What an absolute sweetheart.

Article continues below advertisement

Do Jenna and Val have any children?

As of now, the couple do not have any kids. Though they aren't sure when it will happen, they both said their future centers around having children together.

Jenna spoke with Us Weekly last year, saying “There’s that saying that there’s never the right time, but I think we just want to figure things out and then let it happen when it’s meant to happen.”

Catch Jenna and Val on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Can't Find 'Dancing With the Stars' on Hulu? Here's Why

Will Season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Be Cheryl Burke's Final Appearance?

JoJo Siwa Will Be Part of a Same-Sex Pairing on 'DWTS,' and She Revealed Her Partner

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.