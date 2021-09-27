Who Is Jenna Johnson Married to? Learn How She's Making History This Season

ABC's Dancing With the Stars is back with a new and historic season. DWTS pro Jenna Johnson and Dance Moms alum Jojo Siwa are the first same-sex duo to compete on the popular reality TV competition show. The two kicked off their partnership during the Season 30 premiere on Monday, Sept. 20.

Jenna and Jojo danced the quickstep to "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet and received a score of 29 out of 40, placing them at the top of the leaderboard.