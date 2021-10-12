Social Media Users Have Accused Jesy Nelson of Blackfishing and Nicki Minaj Disagrees

There are so many things public figures do that can potentially harm their careers. From spreading harmful rhetoric to supporting unorthodox causes, the possibilities are endless. However, one major infraction that social media users would crucify them for is blackfishing . Blackfishing is when non-Black women use makeup or other beauty enhancements to appear Black. Unfortunately, singer Jesy Nelson is now being accused of exactly that.

Jesy Nelson — former member of the British Girl group Little Mix — has embarked on a solo career. In the music video for her solo debut “Boyz,” social media users can't get past her appearance, which has brought up allegations of blackfishing. Read on to get the deets.

“I take all those comments made seriously,” Jesy said via a statement to Vulture . “I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that’s why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me.”

Making matters worse, Jesy’s former bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have all unfollowed her on Instagram in light of the blackfishing accusations.

As you can imagine, social media has been ripping the singer to shreds. From dubbing her a "blackfisher” to calling for Jesy to be canceled, the online dragging has gone into overdrive.

But the cherry on top for social media users is that Jesy sports a super dark tan that makes her appear to look biracial. Whew chile!

For starters, Jesy sings about wanting a man that’s “so hood, so good, so damn taboo" with "tattoos and them gold teeth." Many people believe that the music video shows Jesy fetishizing Black men and Black culture.

On Oct. 8, 2021, Jesy released the music video for her debut solo single “Boyz,” featuring Nicki Minaj . While the music video has a fun vibe, with a cameo by Diddy, fans couldn’t get past several things.

Nicki Minaj is standing up for Jesy Nelson amid the blackfishing claims.

Nicki Minaj always stands up for what she believes is right. While there are plenty of celebrities who have been accused of and continue to blackfish, Nicki believes Jesy has done nothing wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

On Oct. 11, 2021, Nicki hopped on Instagram Live with Jesy Nelson to talk about the new single and the claims of Jesy blackfishing. In the Live, the femcee openly supported Jesy and called out her former bandmates for attacking Jesy since they are no longer in a group together. She also threw major shade about alleged text messages spread by former group members to harm Jesy’s career.

“When you try and bring somebody down because you see them trying to pursue their passion and make money to feed their families, you are a clown,” Nicki said. “If you’ve ever done business with someone then you hold a text message and say, ‘When they try to do something else or move on with their life, I’m going to put this text message out and I’m going to end them,’ you’ve already ended your f---ing self.”

Article continues below advertisement

Keep in mind, Jesy walked away from Little Mix in Dec. 2020, due to the group taking a toll on her mental health. And it appears to some that Jesy continuing to pursue her career has rubbed her former group members the wrong way.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the blackfishing scandal, Nicki sees nothing wrong with Jesy’s appearance. “It’s a lot of women out here in the U.S. that tan, get bigger lips, get all types of s--t done to themselves,'' Nicki said in the Live. “I wear blonde hair down to my feet if I want to when I want to... Contacts, whatever."

Source: Getty Images