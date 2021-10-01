The Newest 'Morning Show' Character Brings More Drama, Romance, and Secrets (SPOILERS)

In December 2020, it was announced that acclaimed actress Julianna Margulies would be joining the cast of The Morning Show , and now she is finally here. In the Oct. 1 episode of the popular Apple TV Plus series, Julianna makes her first appearance as another powerful UBA News anchor, Laura Peterson.

But Julianna isn’t playing just any anchor — she comes in hot to mix things up for both Alex ( Jennifer Aniston ) and Bradley ( Reese Witherspoon ). So what exactly is her role in The Morning Show and what else do we know Julianna from?

Julianna Margulies joins ‘The Morning Show’ with a splash.

In Season 2 of The Morning Show, Julianna plays Laura Peterson, the newest UBA News anchor. Of course, Laura will now be working directly with Alex and Bradley, but Laura is there to crack the story of Mitch (Steve Carell) open even further. Because of the popularity of Alex and Bradley as co-hosts in the midst of Mitch’s sexual harassment scandal, UBA pushes for primetime interviews with each of them, helmed by none other than Laura Peterson.

Laura’s style is much more Dateline-esque, getting to the bottom of the gritty details. When she interviews a very nervous Alex, she asks Alex about the nature of her relationship with Mitch, insinuating that Alex and Mitch had a sexual relationship at one point. Part of the reason Alex continuously protects his character is because of this relationship … is Laura going to mess all of that up?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Apple TV Plus