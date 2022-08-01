Kenny Chesney Said He Was "Devastated: by the Death of One of His Fans
Following news that one of his fans died in an escalator accident in Denver, Colo. after one of his shows, Kenny Chesney released a statement saying that he was "devastated" to hear the news. The concert took place on July 30 at Empower Field, but the accident happened following the show, when an adult female concertgoer was sitting on an escalator railing and fell to the concourse below, dying as a result of her injuries.
Kenny Chesney released a statement following news of the accident.
“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” Chesney said in a statement to The Denver Post. “Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”
The stadium also released a statement on Twitter. “We extended our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High," they wrote. "There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation.”
The incident is being investigated as an accident.
Police reported that the incident is currently being investigated as an accident, and there was no evidence of foul play. “To my understanding, there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything like that,” a police spokesperson said, citing witness accounts.
A similar incident occurred in Philadelphia earlier in July at a Weeknd concert. The incident occurred when a fan fell from an escalator railing and fell 40 feet, suffering major head trauma. Philadelphia Police said that incident was an accident, and definitively ruled out foul play.