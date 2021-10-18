Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged — Check Out the Reality Star's Ring

Wedding bells are officially ringing for Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and reality star Kourtney Kardashian, as the two announced their engagement on Oct. 17. Though the Poosh founder has long been open about her hesitations regarding marriage, her relationship with the musician has been different from the start.

Article continues below advertisement

After several years of friendship (the duo have lived in the same Calabasas gated community for some time), the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went public with Travis in February 2021. Since they became Instagram official, Kourtney and Travis have chronicled their relationship online — and their followers have gotten to see their tattoo sessions, their PDA moments, and the rocker's return to plane travel.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have affectionately referred to the pair as "Kravis," and this next step in this romance marks Kourtney's first-ever engagement (she shares three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick). Read on to find out everything we know (so far!) about how the proposal went down, and to take a look at Kourtney's engagement ring.

Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring features a large oval-shaped diamond. Though both Travis and Kourtney have confirmed the engagement news on their respective Instagram feeds, it was actually their loved ones who first shared the details of the ring. Travis' daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, posted photos and videos on their Instagram stories of the the oval-shaped diamond sparkler during Travis and Kourtney's celebratory dinner. Article continues below advertisement Source: Instagram / Atiana De La Hoya Kourtney's younger sister, Kim Kardashian West, also shared a video of the happy couple that showcased the ring. The large center diamond appears to be sitting on a band of smaller diamonds. Article continues below advertisement KRAVIS FOREVER 💍 @kourtneykardash @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/gymsssnMFr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 18, 2021