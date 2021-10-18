Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged — Check Out the Reality Star's Ring

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged — Check Out the Reality Star's RingBy Shannon Raphael
Oct. 18 2021, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
Wedding bells are officially ringing for Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and reality star Kourtney Kardashian, as the two announced their engagement on Oct. 17.
Though the Poosh founder has long been open about her hesitations regarding marriage, her relationship with the musician has been different from the start.
After several years of friendship (the duo have lived in the same Calabasas gated community for some time), the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went public with Travis in February 2021.
Since they became Instagram official, Kourtney and Travis have chronicled their relationship online — and their followers have gotten to see their tattoo sessions, their PDA moments, and the rocker's return to plane travel.
Fans have affectionately referred to the pair as "Kravis," and this next step in this romance marks Kourtney's first-ever engagement (she shares three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick).
Read on to find out everything we know (so far!) about how the proposal went down, and to take a look at Kourtney's engagement ring.
Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring features a large oval-shaped diamond.
Though both Travis and Kourtney have confirmed the engagement news on their respective Instagram feeds, it was actually their loved ones who first shared the details of the ring.
Travis' daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, posted photos and videos on their Instagram stories of the the oval-shaped diamond sparkler during Travis and Kourtney's celebratory dinner.
Kourtney's younger sister, Kim Kardashian West, also shared a video of the happy couple that showcased the ring. The large center diamond appears to be sitting on a band of smaller diamonds.
Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on the beach at sunset.
The rocker got down on one knee while the two were surrounded by candles and an elaborate flower arrangement at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif on Oct. 17. The couple has been spotted at the hotel before. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the hotel is a place where Kourtney and Travis "have spent a lot of time together," and that it "is considered to be a very special and sacred place to them."
Travis popped the question on the sand at sunset less than a day after he performed with Young Thug in New York City on the third episode of SNL Season 47.
An inside source told E! News that Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble were all there to see the proposal. It also appears as if a camera crew was there to capture the intimate moment (the family is currently filming a reality show for Hulu).
"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloé and Tristan there," one insider told the outlet. "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."
Another source shared that the mom of three "had no idea" that the proposal was happening.
Now that Kourtney and Travis are engaged, here's to hoping that the two will let fans (and, potentially, cameras) in on what will surely be one epic wedding.