Kylie Jenner Fires Back at an Instacart Worker Who Says He Heard a Baby "Scream" in Her House

Still in his car, Pedro then shows viewers what Kylie ordered (pepperoni) and says "this b---h could have paid me more." He says that the order is placed under the name "Ashton" and he thinks the order was placed by an assistant. He explains that someone came to meet him at his car earlier and told him he needed to go to the gate and call rather than leave the food outside.

Now outside of his car, he films himself walking up to the house's gate and calling.

Now back in his car again, Pedro details what has just happened to him, which we didn't see. He says someone took him inside the gate so that he could go leave the food at the front door. He says that to get to the front door, he had to walk over a "little pathway with a river beneath it." He also said that the person confirmed it was Kylie's house.