Ladd Drummond Was Protecting His Ranch From Fire Before Head-on Collision

While fans are hoping that life on the Drummond ranch returns to normalcy soon, Ree has been filming with some small surprises for fans in the future. She delightedly announced that she would be joined by her mother in an upcoming episode, who is also going to be cooking on the show! Ree jokes that next time she will "[J]ust sit back and film her cooking next time."

Ree also mentioned a brief trip to see her daughter at college via Instagram as well, and remarked, "[I]t was a short but oh so sweet time with one of my favorite people in the universe. I love you, Paige!"

It sounds like despite the pandemic, Ree is doing her best to remain upbeat and (carefully) visit those family members she's been missing dearly.