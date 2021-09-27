The Childhood of French Murder Victim Laetitia Perrais Is the Focus of a New Miniseries

Per Oxygen, Laetitia's family and the police were alerted to her missing when Jessica found Laetitia's scooter in the road outside their home. The family noticed that Laetitia — who'd left the house the night before to go to her waitressing job at a hotel nearby — had actually been missing the entire night.

Soon after, a man named Tony Meilhon became a suspect. Per the French paper Midi Libre, he initially said that he had accidentally killed hit her with his car. This is would explain why her scooter was found in the road, but not why she was dismembered.