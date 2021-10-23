Is Officer Rachel Witten on 'Blue Bloods' Really Quitting Her Job?By Toni Sutton
Oct. 22 2021, Published 8:21 p.m. ET
During Season 8 of Blue Bloods, audiences were introduced to the newest recurring officer— Rachel Witten, played by Lauren Patten. During the first episode she appeared in, Officer Witten got in big trouble when she got caught on video asking a jaywalker she had stopped about his immigration status.
Since that totally violated protocol and became a major problem for the New York Police Department, Frank Regan (Tom Selleck) terminates Officer Witten’s position at the 65th Precinct.
However, in Season 9, Frank has a change of heart and comes to Rachel at her new job as a waitress and admits to her that she had made a mistake, and offers up her old job back.
Rachel comes back but is hesitant to return to the force. Not too long after, Rachel becomes Eddie Janko’s (Vanessa Ray) partner, and the two form a solid bond instantly.
However, during the Season 12 premiere, Office Witten mentions that her time with the NYPD may be coming to an end. Fans now wonder if Lauren is really leaving Blue Bloods. Keep reading to find out if this is true.
Is Lauren Patten leaving 'Blue Bloods'?
Some fans of Blue Bloods are convinced that the end of the road is coming for Officer Witten. During the Season 12 premiere, Witten gets in huge trouble again after a video showing her pulling a gun on an unarmed man goes viral.
She drew her weapon because the man hit her from behind, but, unfortunately, an instance that warranted de-escalation took a wrong turn, and now Witten is facing pushback on social media.
Rachel was put on leave pending an investigation, and in a conversation with Eddie, she admits that she's thinking of leaving the department. She tells her partner that her 18-year-old self wouldn't want her to be a police officer.
When it comes to the forthcoming investigation and her desire to continue on an officer, it looks like Rachel may just quit when it's all said and done.
Lauren may be ready to head back to Broadway.
It's is very likely that the 29-year-old, who recently won a Tony award for best-featured actress in a musical for her role as Jo Taylor in Jagged Little Pill, may be ready to return to the stage.
Recently, Vanessa Ray took to social media to share footage from the Blue Bloods set where Lauren was celebrating her Tony victory.
Lauren's character is only a recurring guest star on the series, and as more and more theaters reopen, audiences may see a bit less of Witten going forward, but that doesn't mean she's leaving the show.
There's been no announcement from Blue Bloods showrunners or Lauren herself about exiting, so hopefully, that means she's staying put.
Watch Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.