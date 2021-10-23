Is Officer Rachel Witten on 'Blue Bloods' Really Quitting Her Job?

During Season 8 of Blue Bloods, audiences were introduced to the newest recurring officer— Rachel Witten, played by Lauren Patten. During the first episode she appeared in, Officer Witten got in big trouble when she got caught on video asking a jaywalker she had stopped about his immigration status.

Since that totally violated protocol and became a major problem for the New York Police Department, Frank Regan (Tom Selleck) terminates Officer Witten’s position at the 65th Precinct.