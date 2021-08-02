Did 'Below Deck Mediterranean's Lexi Wilson Really Get Engaged?

Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean premiered on June 28, 2021, and some of the show's stars have already made a lasting impression on fans.

Take Lexi Wilson, the winner of Miss Universe Bahamas 2013, who joined the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 as a second stew. She's gotten into heated fights with several co-stars, and is already being hailed as one of the most divisive characters of the season.