Did 'Below Deck Mediterranean's Lexi Wilson Really Get Engaged?By Leila Kozma
Aug. 2 2021, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean premiered on June 28, 2021, and some of the show's stars have already made a lasting impression on fans.
Take Lexi Wilson, the winner of Miss Universe Bahamas 2013, who joined the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 as a second stew. She's gotten into heated fights with several co-stars, and is already being hailed as one of the most divisive characters of the season.
Some recent rumors suggest that Lexi might have found love outside of the show, and that the second stew has gotten engaged since filming Below Deck Med. So, is Lexi Wilson really engaged?
Lexi Wilson made her debut on Season 6 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean.'
One of the latest additions to the show, Lexi has wasted no time in leaving a mark. Malia White, Below Deck Mediterranean star and this season's bosun on Lady Michelle, described Lexi as the "biggest complainer of the group" in a recent episode of WWHL. And third stew Courtney Veale named Lexi as the most likely to gossip about people behind their backs.
By the looks of it, Lexi doesn't leave the yacht with tons of praise. But what about engagement rings?
Malia dropped a juicy hint about Lexi's current relationship status on WWHL.
When asked whether she thinks Lexi is as rich as she claims to be, Malia revealed that Lexi recently got engaged: "I mean, I did see she just got engaged to a pretty wealthy man, so possibly?"
Unfortunately for fans, Lexi's Instagram account is set to private. She might have changed her handle too, as @theonlylexiwilson is no longer in use. Lexi has yet to address the engagement rumors, and Andy Cohen's conversation with Malia is among the very few online resources to indicate that Lexi has found her soulmate. Gossip-hungry fans might want to wait for her to make an announcement before jumping to any conclusions.
Newcomer Lexi has already left a lasting impression on many 'Below Deck Med' fans.
As a teaser shared by Bravo reveals, Lexi has already managed to upset most of her co-stars. She's had a beef with Chef Mathew Shea, bosun Malia, and even her own boss, Katie Flood. So far, she's also failed to get on with pretty much everyone else – from her fellow interior crew to the deckhands working outdoors.
Some of Lexi's most memorable scenes on Below Deck Mediterranean to date include the hot tub scene — during which she insults Malia and a few others. In the same scene, she targets deckhand Lloyd Spencer in what some fans are calling sexual assault. Lloyd appears to be holding back tears by the end of their interaction.
Lexi has elicited some strong responses from the fans of Below Deck Mediterranean.
"Nobody [has gotten] me this heated in a long time the way Lexi from Below Deck Mediterranean does," tweeted @ctrIhours.
"Finally catching up on Below Deck Mediterranean and Lexi is one of the most vile people to ever grace my television," tweeted @HubertMcDubert.
Catch new episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.