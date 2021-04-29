Lisa Delcampo Works as Lance Bass's Personal Assistant — What Is Her Net Worth?

Lisa was offered a second chance on The Circle after getting eliminated in Episode 8 alongside Jack Atkins, aka Emily. They ended up joining forces to impersonate John, a 64-year-old full-time psychic and part-time Santa from Morgantown, W.Va.

Much like every other contestant on The Circle, Lisa — and her new partner, Jack — are in the game to win the ever-impressive $100,000 prize. But does Lisa have to rely on the big cash windfall? How much is her net worth?