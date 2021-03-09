Marcial Pilataxi's Documentary Will Show the Difficulties of Pandemic Life in NYC

With HBO's Covid Diaries NYC set to air, fans are gearing up for what can only be an emotional rollercoaster of a documentary. The release will compile several short films made by New York residents documenting their individual takes on the pandemic unfolding. One such filmmaker is college student Marcial Pilataxi , who took to the streets to document the pandemic as it unfolded.

Through his real-life recounting of the events, he stitches together the story of The Only Way to Live in Manhattan. This short film is the tale of his family and friends' personal experiences through the developments of COVID-19. Beyond that, it addresses the subsequent societal restrictions that stemmed from its spread.

Spotlighting his grandmother, who works as a superintendent of a building in the city, Marcial's story unfolds as he attempts to help his grandmother run her building amidst a pandemic.