Yes, Mariah Carey Is Being Sued for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — Here's Why

Being original in this day and age is no easy feat. Over the years, a handful of musicians have been accused of ripping off other artists' songs. (In fact, we put together a list of musicians who fall into this category here.)

However, when an artist is accused of stealing another party's music, the claims typically come pretty soon after the song in question was released — not almost 30 years later.

Well, get this: Mariah Carey is currently being sued for copyright infringement for her 1994 mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."