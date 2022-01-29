The 'Masters of the Universe' Live-Action Film Found Its He-Man — When Does it Come Out?

No, this isn't about the critically panned Dolph Lundgren movie that came out in 1987. A brand new live-action film for Masters of the Universe is officially in the works after a long and arduous round of development hell. The classic story of Masters of the Universe has been retold across decades. Prince Adam of Eternia takes up the Sword of Grayskull in order to defend his kingdom and the world from being conquered by the evil Skeletor. The long-standing franchise has seen multiple shows, reboots, and spinoffs, but this brand-new movie has been a long time coming. Its main star has just been announced, but when can we expect the film to be released once and for all?