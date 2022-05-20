A24's Folk Horror Film 'Men' Offers the Most Gruesome Ending Ever (SPOILERS)

The film follows Harper Marlowe (Jessie Buckley), who goes on holiday in the English countryside after witnessing the death of her husband, James (Paapa Essiedu). Though she hopes to heal from the tragedy, Harper soon realizes the trip won't be as relaxing as anticipated since she's being stalked by men with similar appearances (all played by Rory Kinnear).

From then on, the story gets increasingly scarier. So, how does it end? Here's the Men ending, explained.