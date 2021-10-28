What to Know About Gwyneth Paltrow's Intimacy Expert Michaela Boehm on 'Sex, Love & Goop'

With an encapsulating theme of female pleasure, Sex, Love & Goop refuses to shy away from long-held taboos, which is something we commend Gwyneth for.

Queen of controversial (and sometimes explosive ) vagina products and "conscious uncoupling" Gwyneth Paltrow is back with another Netflix series, and this time it's all about the birds and the bees. The Oscar winner's new docuseries, Sex, Love & Goop , aims to help six real couples strengthen their connection and solve their bedroom and libido discrepancies.

Out of all of the sexperts, which includes somatic sexologist Jaiya Ma , the Shakespeare in Love star has the most personal experience with A-lister-trusted coach Michaela Boehm. These two go way back.

Thankfully, it's not just Gwyneth helping these poor souls out, as she has her team of trusted sexperts to implement their knowledge and techniques. Among the team members is intimacy, relationship, and sexuality expert Michaela Boehm , who works privately with each couple and acts as Gwyneth's co-host.

How do Michaela Boehm and Gwyneth Paltrow know each other?

“Michaela I had worked with before in more of a talk therapy capacity, and then she became a friend and a confidant and someone that I really adore and I'm close to,” Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow told Elle. Gwyneth and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are just one celebrity couple who has been taken under Michaela's wing, as she's also helped Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith enhance their relationship.

With more than 40,000 hours of counseling under her belt, clinical experience focused on trauma and addiction, and an "innovative somatic approach," Michaela is a trailblazer when it comes to healing and redefining romantic relationships. Not all celebs have been as open as Gwyneth, Brad, Will, and Jada, however. "My very first celebrity client was so high profile, I was brought in under a blanket in the back of a chauffeured car," Michaela told You Magazine.

"Can you imagine arguing with your husband in the car, and when you get out to go to Starbucks, you’re still pissed off with each other? Now imagine doing that when you’re famous and everybody knows your business and is going, 'Hahaha, they’re breaking up.' It’s horrible. I’m well suited to this job because I don’t leak information," she said. While it's understandable to not want your dirty laundry aired out in front of the world, Sex, Love & Goop's dedication to de-stigmatizing relationship and bedroom issues is admirable.

Michaela, the author of The Wild Woman’s Way, is also the creator of The Non-Linear Movement Method, which she describes as a "somatic release modality which utilizes principles of trauma therapy, polyvagal theory and movement for nervous system regulation." Said method is heavily influenced by Michaela's training in Kashmiri Shakta Tradition, which focuses on tantric practices.

Gwyneth Paltrow's (poorly-received) 2020 docuseries The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow features an episode all about sex and female pleasure, titled, "The Pleasure Is Ours." Gwyneth, the founder of disputed contemporary lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, and Michaela were intrigued by what made that particular episode so polarizing for audiences. The topic of sex tends to get the masses heated, and not always in a good way. So naturally, Sex, Love & Goop was the next step.

"You have historical patriarchy here that really discounts female pleasure as part of a paradigm. And then you have women being raised and socialized to not ever orient around their pleasure or ask for what they want, for example," she told Elle concerning the outdated taboo that is female pleasure. God forbid a woman enjoys herself.

"I also think that your sexuality and your intimate relationships are such a clear microcosm of your life in a way; it's like the ways you might be lying to yourself, the ways that you're [em]bracing, the ways you are trying to talk yourself into something — that all comes out in your sex life. I just thought it was a really intuitive next step, [to] dive a little bit deeper into the topic," Michaela continued.

Interestingly, one of Michaela's tips for maintaining a healthy, exciting romantic relationship is living apart. If living separately doesn't work for you, she recommends at least setting aside special times to be apart.