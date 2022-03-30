'Moon Knight' Strives to Achieve a New Vibe for the MCU That Mostly Works

Arthur Harrow, on the other hand, may take some getting used to as the series antagonist. Ethan Hawke manages to mix equal parts sinister and friendly in a convincing-enough performance, but the character himself leaves a lot to be desired. There are glimpses of a compelling villain within someone like Arthur who is so willing to mutilate his own body for a twisted sense of divine justice through self-harm.

But with shockingly little buildup to his on-screen debut, it’s difficult to rank Arthur any higher on our MCU villain rankings than, say, the bald dude from Ant-Man.