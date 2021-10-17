Get Ready for Your Next Superhero Obsession — 'Naomi' on the CW Is Coming

For DC Comics fans who are tired of the same stories featuring Superman or Batman, the CW is giving audiences a brand-new heroine to root for. Based on the comics series Naomi written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, Naomi is being developed for the CW by legendary director Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time, Selma).

While very few details about the show have been available until now, DC FanDome 2021 gave fans a sneak peek into the action. Here's everything we know about the Naomi show, including the cast members, the plot, and the release date.

The first clip of 'Naomi' was released at DC FanDome 2021.

Deadline announced the adaptation of the comics series for television in December 2020, but it took until February 2021 to order a pilot for the show. On May 24, 2021, Naomi was officially picked up as a series for development by and executive produced by Ava alongside Jill Blankenship, Sarah Bremner, and Paul Garnes. The pilot episode was also written by Ava.

In March 2021, young actress Kaci Walfall was cast as the titular character Naomi McDuffie. At DC FanDome, Kaci revealed that when she was cast, she was the same age as the main character, sixteen years old. Series regulars also announced in March 2021 include Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, and Will Meyers.

Source: YouTube

A new clip from the show was revealed at DC FanDome. In the clip, Naomi is in class giving a presentation when the school gets alerts that Superman is fighting a few blocks away. Naomi runs out of class to try and capture the Man of Steel for her web show but ends up stopping on the way after experiencing what could be a panic attack — or the awakening of her superpowers.