The Fall 2021 Anime Season Is Nearly Upon Us, and the Lineup Is Intense

The classic Digimon franchise is receiving a spooky new update in time for the Halloween festivities. After activating a Digivice left by his missing father, Hiro Amanokawa gains the ability to see mysterious beings known as Digimon. Together with his new Digimon partner Gammamon, the two of them investigate strange phenomena caused by "Hologram Ghosts" and try to help people haunted by the digital specters of the world.