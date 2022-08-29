"Tennis Bad Boy" Nick Kyrgios Has a Pretty Ace Net Worth

Nick, who started playing pro in 2013, is currently ranked No. 25, per his ATP page. He's reached some impressive milestones throughout his career, including being named World No. 1 in the junior boys' singles in 2015. The year after, he ended the year at a career-high No. 13.

At age 27, it's safe to say that he amassed a pretty penny to his name through prize money. So, what is Nick Kyrgios’s net worth? Keep scrolling to find out.