Fans of ABC's The Rookie are excitedly looking forward to April 24, 2022, because that's when the popular crime drama might become a franchise. The April 24 episode, titled "Simone," is the first part of a two-part event introducing Niecy Nash (Claws) as Simone Clark, who shows up to help out John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and his team with their latest case.

The twist is that Simone might be getting her own show.