Has Lil Nas X Sold His Sole to the Devil With This Shoe Collaboration?

Rap icon and Twitter king Lil Nas X finally released his latest hit "(Montero) Call Me By Your Name" after several months of waiting. The rapper initially teased the song on a Snapchat story nine months prior, but now the song has arrived with a controversial new music video.

The music video includes Lil Nas X seducing Satan, but the imagery doesn't stop there! A new report suggests there might be Nike Satan shoes to accompany the video. But are the shoes real or fake?