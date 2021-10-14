The 'Nosy Neighbors' Podcast Is Coming Back for Season 2 With Tiffany Haddish (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

The Spotify original podcast Nosy Neighbors is all about messy, crazy neighbors. Comedians and hosts of the weekly show Candice Thompson and Chinedu Unaka discuss the most ridiculous posts they find about neighbors.

Each episode of the podcast also features a fellow comedian who calls in to the show and reveals their own neighbor stories. So far, people like Damon Wayans Jr., Yvonne Orji, and KevOnStage, and more have been featured.

Nosy Neighbors is heading into Season 2, and Candice and Chinedu have got more wild stories to share and more celebrity guest appearances planned. And we have all the details.