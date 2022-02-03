New York University Added a Taylor Swift Course for Its Spring 2022 Semester

Finally, a class that we won’t want to skip! New for the 2022 spring semester at New York University is a course all about our queen Taylor Swift.

Yes, the Taylor Swift. The same Taylor that iconically re-recorded her 2012 album Red nine years later and made us all despise that scarf-stealing fool Jake Gyllenhaal. The same Taylor who is a lyrical mastermind and fancies hiding secret messages and Easter eggs literally every chance she gets. The same Taylor we all love and adore all too well!