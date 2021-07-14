The Season 2 Trailer for 'Outer Banks' Shows the Pogues vs. the Kooks Yet Again

Season 2 of Outer Banks appears to take place in both the Bahamas and, of course, the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Season 1 left off with Sarah and John B surviving a storm in the middle of the ocean, and, judging by the trailer for Season 2, not everyone thinks they simply died at sea. Unfortunately for them, *not* being presumed dead is going to create a whole other set of problems.

In fact, there's a $50,000 reward on John B's head since he's wanted for murder thanks to Sarah's father Ward's claims, and he gets in at least one fight with some Kooks once he and Sarah make their way back to the United States. That's right — Sarah and John B come home in Season 2, but not before they seem to be on the search for yet another treasure, this time in the Bahamas.

Oh, and did we mention that there might be another treasure for Kiara, JJ, and Pope to find? Plus, Ward still has his hands on the millions of dollars' worth of gold John B recovered from the Royal Merchant treasure.

Like Season 1, Season 2 of Outer Banks is full of action, adventure, and mystery to once again make you feel like you're watching a modern-day grown-up version of The Goonies.