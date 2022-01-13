'Peacemaker' Is the First TV Spinoff for the DCEU — How Many Episodes Will Have?

Most of the Peacemaker episodes are directed by James Gunn, who also directed The Suicide Squad. He also wrote every single episode of the series. Outside of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, James is perhaps best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel Studios, including the upcoming third film.

Other Peacemaker episode directors include Jody Hill, who worked on The Righteous Gemstones, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Brad Anderson.