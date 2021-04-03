Wendy's Customer Instantly Regrets Asking for Extra Mayo on Chicken Sandwich

Joe Pesci's Leo Getz in Lethal Weapon 2 put it best: You get screwed at the drive-thru. I can't count the number of times I was given a regular chicken sandwich instead of a spicy one, or a menu item was left out of the order even though I paid for it, or my drink order was incorrect, or they didn't put the right accouterments on a burger. Now there are two kinds of people: folks who will just grin and bear, and others who will go back into the drive-thru line to get the situation handled.

In most cases I'll just eat it however they made it because I like to avoid confrontations at all costs. I'll probably only ever go back through the drive-thru if they didn't put an item in that I paid for. But this woman, TikTok user Crysten Chyvonn @crestenchyvon, is the latter type of individual who wants what they paid for because they want to enjoy their meal a particular way.

Source: Twitter

So when she asked for a chicken sandwich with extra mayo, she was disappointed to discover that the drive-thru kept getting the order incorrect. She kept returning to the restaurant, insisting that the sandwich wasn't made the correct way. That is, until she finally got the chicken sandwich with extra mayo. And it appears that their definition of the term "extra" varied greatly because this is what she ultimately unwrapped.

"I go to Wendy’s and I ask them for a chicken sandwich combo with extra mayo — mind you, it comes with lettuce and tomato already on there. The lady kept getting my order wrong. I open this up when I get to the house — look at this s----." Not only is there an ungodly amount of mayonnaise on the sandwich, but there's still no lettuce and tomato on it. C'mon now.

Cresten ended the video by stating, "Gonna drive right back up there and go off on her." The clip's amassed over 23,000 comments with some mentioning that "Wendy being all quiet about this one."

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Interestingly enough, Wendy's is known as one of the most vocal fast food social media accounts on the internet — so the fact that they're not mentioning this had crossed more than a few people's minds.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Others just thought that the response was a petty one from the fast food company. What would precipitate such an ungodly amount of mayonnaise to be slathered all over a chicken sandwich if not for some form of petty revenge? But according to other TikTok users, overloading on extra stuff is pretty much par the course.

Cresten said that the Wendy's employee attempted to make up for her dissatisfaction with the way her sandwich turned out by offering her a free frosty dessert, but it didn't seem like the TikTok user was having it.

Source: TikTok

Some fast food workers said that that's just par the course when it comes to ordering extra.

Source: TikTok

Others stated that the mistake was on Cresten for not checking her food before ever leaving the store. Or you could just do what my boy Leo Getz does and never, ever, ever order through the drive-thru. Whether or not there was petty revenge involved from the Wendy's employee is up for debate, but we do know for a fact that this kind of vengeance exists.

Source: TikTok

There are plenty of Reddit threads where fast food workers dished out on the pretty forms of revenge they've gotten on customers.

Source: TikTok

Like when user kira-l talked about a cash transaction between them and a customer: "I had my hand out to take their cash, but they put it on the table. So when they had their hand out for the change, I put that s*** on the table too."

Or when this employee didn't take kindly to a customer not owning up to one of their own mistakes: "Woman called me incompetent after she told me the wrong item on a burrito. Had to remake it. I stabbed it with my finger right down the middle when she was turned around. I bet it was a f***ing disaster to eat."

Redditor QueCasular says that they have a coworker who tries to give customers diarrhea by overloading the stir-fry grill with oil in order to make them poop their brains out: "I don't do this, but a coworker does. We work at an open flat-top grill stir-fry restaurant. He'll put TONS of oil on the grill. Says it gives customers diarrhea."

Genie86 is more about that inconvenience life: "I fill their cup up with ice and just put a bit of soda in there. I also only hand out 1 sauce packet for a 12 taco order. I don't do anything like touch their food or spit in their drinks because that's just wrong but I do things to make an inconvenience."

