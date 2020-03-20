Josh Gad, the Voice of Olaf, Will Read to Your Kids for 10 Minutes a Day to Help With Self-Isolation

With tons of people having to practice social distancing and self-isolation all over the country, it's easy to get a little stir crazy. It also doesn't help that tons of daycare centers and schools are shutting down for the next couple of weeks and some of them even a little while longer than that.

That means that a lot of parents are stuck home with their kids, struggling to find ways to keep the little ones busy. Which is why these preschool activities for them to do at home are lifesavers.