Is 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Better Than 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'? Twitter Seems to Think So
The distinguished gals of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai have already spawned a sandstorm of drama, and we're here for it. Being the network's first international Real Housewives series, RHODubai is jam-packed with stunning sights, rich Dubai culture, and gold — like a lot of gold.
"There's a lot of gold here, and we have a lot of gold diggers, too," model-turned-businesswoman Chanel Ayan quips in the series' trailer. Oop! Perhaps the City of Gold wasn't ready for these successful women.
Along with Chanel, the cast includes baddies Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa "Milan" Hall, and Caroline Stanbury. Yes, the latter housewife and stylist appeared on Bravo's Ladies of London.
And while all the Real Housewives series are different in their own right (how can you compare Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna to New York's Sonja Morgan?), Twitter users are already declaring that The Real Housewives of Dubai is better than The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — aka one of the most popular series in the franchise. And RHODubai just premiered on June 1, 2022! Let's unpack the controversial opinions.
Twitter users are already favoring 'RHODubai' over 'RHOBH.'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been a Bravo staple since 2010. Over the years, the series has brought us many memes (Taylor Armstrong vs. Smudge the cat is iconic) and epic fights. (Remember when Lisa Rinna suggested that Yolanda Hadid might have Munchausen syndrome? Yikes.)
Yet, RHODubai viewers couldn't help but propose the idea that said international series is even better.
"I watched #RHODubai and then #RHOBH. I didn’t think I’d ever be able to say this, but the Beverly Hills housewives (who I absolutely adore) pale in comparison to Dubai! I cannot wait for the rest of the season," Twitter user James Fewtrell said. That was probably the kindest opinion out there. These fans are shady!
Twitter user @NewSeasonTre wrote, "#RHODubai is Chanel and Beverly Hills would probably be Dollar Tree. They aren’t the same and we need to acknowledge that tonight." The kettle is piping hot.
More specifically, a lot of viewers can't help but notice how opulent the lives of the Dubai ladies are in comparison to the Beverly Hills women. Yes, Twitter users are literally comparing levels of filthy richness from their living room couches.
"If the #RHODubai makes Beverly Hills look broke… then how do they make the Potomac cast look?" Twitter user @sirrkhalil tweeted with a "loudly crying face" emoji. This man dragged two different groups of wealthy women!
But, of course, some Real Housewives stans stood by their roots.
"I’ve been seeing too much anti #RHOBH discourse on the timeline… When I say 'we finally have wealth again on housewives' for #RHODubai my girls down in Beverly Hills are NOT included cause they rich too! Can’t say the same about some of the other franchises tho….," wrote Twitter user @imnotwatchingtv.
Yes, he made sure to throw some subtle shade at the other Real Housewives gals. Is anything sacred?
If we're going to worship a bunch of drop-dead gorgeous, Louboutin-donning, Birkin-holding one-percenters, perhaps we should do so with the utmost respect.
Oh, who are we kidding?! The Real Housewives franchise is a free-for-all for drama. Have at it, Twitter! (Some of) your opinions are valid.
The Real Housewives of Dubai airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.