Is 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Better Than 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'? Twitter Seems to Think So

The distinguished gals of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai have already spawned a sandstorm of drama, and we're here for it. Being the network's first international Real Housewives series, RHODubai is jam-packed with stunning sights, rich Dubai culture, and gold — like a lot of gold.

"There's a lot of gold here, and we have a lot of gold diggers, too," model-turned-businesswoman Chanel Ayan quips in the series' trailer. Oop! Perhaps the City of Gold wasn't ready for these successful women.