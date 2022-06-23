Follow the Six 'RHODubai' Cast Members on Instagram

The cast members on The Real Housewives of Dubai are already making their marks in the Real Housewives universe with their extravagant shopping sprees, their penchant for wearing designer duds (even if they are just going to a casual lunch), and their elaborate soirees.

The franchise, which debuted on June 1, stars Bravo alum Caroline Stanbury (who appeared on Ladies of London), and five reality tv newbies: Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Nina Ali, Lesa Milan, and Chanel Ayan.