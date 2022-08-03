'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 1 Reunion Is Almost Here –- When Does It Air?

There is a lot of drama to unpack –– and the Season 2 reunion of Real Housewives of Dubai will certainly focus on all of it. The main housewives in the lineup are Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali, and Caroline Stanbury. Their friendships have been tested since the show first started.

As of now, there’s an ongoing feud between Chanel, Lesa, and Caroline S.

Lesa talked to Today about Caroline S., describing her in an incredibly negative way.