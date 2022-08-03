'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 1 Reunion Is Almost Here –- When Does It Air?
Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai has been filled to the brim with endless drama from the jump. Even before the first episode of the show premiered on Bravo, the housewives were already feuding with one another on social media.
The Real Housewives of Dubai happens to be the 11th city in the overall franchise, shedding light on the luxurious and glamorous lives of some of the wealthiest women living in the United Arab Emirates.
But when exactly does the Season 1 reunion episode air? Here’s what reality TV lovers should know.
When's the 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 1 reunion air date?
The official IMDb page for Real Housewives of Dubai says that the final episode will premiere on Aug. 10, 2022. The Wikipedia page confirms the same thing. Historically, other shows from the Real Housewives franchise have aired reunion episodes about a month after the finale.
For example, when Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 wrapped in January 2022, the reunion episode followed shortly after in February 2022. This means that it’s safe to assume the Season 1 reunion for Real Housewives of Dubai will air sometime in September 2022. The exact date has not been released just yet though. According to Yahoo, they taped the reunion on July 28, 2022, in New York City.
What is to be expected during the 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 reunion?
There is a lot of drama to unpack –– and the Season 2 reunion of Real Housewives of Dubai will certainly focus on all of it. The main housewives in the lineup are Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali, and Caroline Stanbury. Their friendships have been tested since the show first started.
As of now, there’s an ongoing feud between Chanel, Lesa, and Caroline S.
Lesa talked to Today about Caroline S., describing her in an incredibly negative way.
She said, “I feel like she is a Karen. When I say that, I mean, she’s the type of woman that throws darts, causes an issue and then says ‘fix it.’ Everyone watched it and saw I was not the problem, but then she expects an apology. She’s not going to get one from me because I don’t feel like I’m in the wrong.”
There is no way their feud isn’t going to be discussed while they’re seated together for the reunion.
Another problem that needs to be addressed is the huge fight between Sara and Caroline B., stemming from a comment Sara made after Caroline B. talked about potentially sending her own son to boarding school.
Caroline B. told E! News, “Even though we are friends now, had we fully ever gotten to the root of what happened that day, and really talked about it? No. We kind of just moved past it."
It seems very likely that they’ll be forced to analyze the root cause of their issues in front of the cameras and the rest of their co-stars in the reunion episode.
How many rumors will be squashed and how many more will continue to be fueled?
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai, airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.