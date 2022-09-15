Rick Beato Made a Gibson Guitar by Players and for Players
If you've ever searched for guitar-related content on YouTube before, odds are that you've stumbled across Rick Beato's account. The internet personality, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and educator has been working tirelessly behind the six strings for the better part of the last four decades and in that time has amassed a following numbering in the millions online.
This massive presence in the guitar world is precisely why Gibson, one of the world's largest stringed instrument manufacturers, has decided to give Rick his own signature guitar. Having a brand like Gibson reach out to work with you is quite an honor, but what do we know about Rick's new guitar? Furthermore, where can you buy one? Keep reading to find out!
What do we know about Rick Beato's signature Gibson guitar?
There is quite a lot to marvel at when it comes to Rick's new signature Gibson guitar. First off, it's a premium instrument through and through. Gibson is one of the most respected manufacturers of guitars on the planet and when it comes to someone as educated on their history and manufacturing process as Rick, the brand held nothing back in terms of bells and whistles.
The YouTuber selected the Gibson Les Paul Special Doublecut guitar as the base. His model is equipped with a super lightweight and thin-profile solid mahogany body as well as a pair of sweet-sounding P-90 pickups. It comes painted in a slick Mist Blue color.
As Rick explained during a past live stream where he revealed the guitar, it was inspired by his two favorite Gibson models: a 2000s TV Yellow Les Paul Special Doublecut and his Pelham Blue Les Paul Standard.
The guitar has a rosewood fretboard, and it's a quarter of an inch thinner overall than a regular Les Paul Doublecut. The thinner profile gives the guitar a vibe that is much more akin to another popular Gibson electric guitar model, the SG.
Where can you buy Rick Beato's signature Gibson Les Paul guitar?
As of the time of writing, the Rick Beato Gibson Les Paul Special Doublecut is available through Sam Ash music for $1,999. According to Gibson, the internet personality is partnering with the company to work with their Save the Music Foundation, which will use the proceeds from all of the guitar sales to help fund music scholarships.