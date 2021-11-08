It's the most wonderful time of the year! Now that Halloween is over, it's Christmas! Right? We're ignoring that there are two whole months between the holidays, not to mention Thanksgiving in the middle. Once spooky season is over, 'tis the season for caroling and twinkle lights.\n\nTikTok agrees. Lately, the Santa Cult on TikTok has taken over.What is the Santa Cult on TikTok?If you aren't familiar with TikTok "cults," don't let the scary name fool you. No one's expecting you to wear a bunch of matching tracksuits with your friends.All you really have to do to join a "cult" is to change your profile picture to whatever cult it is you're joining. So if you want to become a part of the Santa Cult, then you must simply alter your profile photo to old St. Nick, and you'll be well on your way. It's simple enough.\n\nBut if you're a part of the Santa Cult, then there are certain types of content you're expected to upload to help people get into the Christmas spirit.TikTok's Santa Cult is designed to help spread good cheer.While TikTok is mostly known as a cesspool of inauthenticity where young folks who hit the genetic lottery perform mirthless dance routines while rocking YouTube makeup tutorial faces and donning tie-dye sweatsuits and ogling at how good they look in a camera, there's actually some pretty useful content on there from time to time.And the Santa Cult certainly seems like it would fall under the category of being a "worth it" meme trend. Many TikTokers are posting clips encouraging people to get into the Christmas spirit by sharing positive messages like anti-bullying PSAs and performing random acts of kindness for strangers.\n\nOf course, this is TikTok, so there are also a bunch of memes/jokes/strange dance routines that are Santa-themed as well.Some folks have even mashed up the Santa idea with other popular cults, like the Ghostface Cult (the mask from the Scream franchise of films). In addition, there are countless different skits where people are wearing Santa Clause outfits. And some folks just want to share their favorite holiday-themed recipes for foods and beverages.We're talking twerking Santas, gingersnap cookies, egg nog, boozy peppermint hot cocoa, the works. And of course, you've got the TikTok bandwagon gremlins who attach the Santa Cult hashtag to their unrelated posts that really have nothing to do whatsoever with social media trend.\n\nAre you a part of the Santa Cult? Or do you outright refuse to get into the Christmas spirit until December 1, as one should?