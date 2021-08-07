Selena Gomez Admits: "I Signed My Life Away to Disney at a Very Young Age"By Distractify Staff
Aug. 7 2021, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
It's no secret that Selena Gomez is one of the most successful child stars currently working in Hollywood.
The 29-year-old actress and singer got her start 19 years ago on the set of Barney & Friends and from there went on to star on the hit Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
However, as a working actress today, Selena admits it is a very different experience. During the Summer 2021 TCA Press Tour, Selena, who is starring in the upcoming Hulu Original series Only Murders in the Building, opened up about her experience at Disney and how it has made her appreciate acting more today.
"I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age," Selena said at the TCA Press Tour.
She was 15 years old when she landed the role of Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series that made her a household name, but according to Selena, she was "just a kid" and "didn't know what she was doing."
Now, instead of just "running around," as she called it, Selena said she takes the time to soak it all in.
That includes her return to television as an adult, this time with comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin in the trio's upcoming series Only Murders in the Building.
Selena appreciates Steve Martin and Martin Short's style of comedy.
In the Hulu series, Selena stars as Mabel Mora whose obsession with true crime connects her to Charles and Oliver, played by Steve Martin and Martin Short respectively, as they find themselves involved in a murder mystery worthy of its own podcast episode.
Selena revealed that she appreciated working with Steve and Martin, and appreciated their crass-less style of comedy since it "doesn't really exist anymore."
"It’s just really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as someone my own age which never happens," Selena added at the event. "I’m just very happy to be doing this.”
The 10-episode series Only Murders in the Building premieres on Tuesday, August 31, on Hulu.