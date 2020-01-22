We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
A Burglar Tried to Get Inside Shane Dawson's House, New Video Reveals

An unidentified trespasser tried to break into Shane Dawson's house in October 2019. A new video titled "The End of the Beauty World" captures the incident in harrowing detail.

The 36-minute- and 44-second-long piece begins with clips showing Shane and his close friend and collaborator, Jeffree Star, acquire pepper sprays, gas masks, and other items to improve his home security system. The rest of the video offers firsthand insight into the nerve-racking experience. 

A trespasser tried to break into Shane Dawson's house last year.

As "The End of the Beauty World" reveals, the unnamed individual jumped the locked gate outside of Shane's property, knocking on every door and window before proceeding to the garage and trying to force open the back door. 

The person wore a hoodie and two backpacks. Exact details about his identity have yet to be disclosed. 