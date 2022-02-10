Is 'Abbott Elementary' Tickling Your Funny Bone? These Similar Comedy Series Will Get You Giggling

Based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's genius cult classic horror comedy of the same name, FX's mockumentary series, What We Do in the Shadows, focuses on a group of four vampires who have been roommates in Staten Island for hundreds of years. Yes, Staten Island, of all places. From a fierce, former Ottoman Empire-era warrior vampire to an "energy vampire" with a boring desk job, the characters on What We Do in the Shadows make the show unlike anything else on TV right now. The oddball comedy is practically begging for you to sink your teeth into it.